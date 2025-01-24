The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a series of frauds that have taken place in recent weeks, commonly known as the “Grandparent scam.”

Several residents in Kelowna and West Kelowna have fallen victim to scammers who have collected over $20,000 in cash from individuals who believed they were helping their grandchildren.

“These recent incidents are unique in that one of the suspects is actually attending in person to collect the cash, whereas these types of scams are usually faceless and done via an online transaction,” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna RCMP.

Most of these recent frauds use a similar story, in that the scammer directly impersonates their grandchild or a lawyer on their behalf and require money to secure their grandchild’s bail following an alleged arrest. Once the victim has withdrawn a prescribed amount of cash, the scammers are arranging pick up at set locations or even at the victim’s residence. In most cases recently reported to police, a female wearing a face covering has been arriving to collect the cash and departs on foot.

“It is imperative that we have these tough conversations with our vulnerable family members to avoid these types of incidents,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier. “Fortunately, we do have some reports advising us of the attempt only, foiled by the individual calling their grandchild directly or family to confirm their wellbeing. We have also had cases where an astute bank employee suspected something suspicious and through conversation was able to identify the scam and ultimately prevent them from carrying through with it.”

If you are concerned about a request for money over the phone, via email, internet or social media, please call a trusted family member or the police for advice.

The Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP are still investigating some of these incidents and exploring all leads including video surveillance. Anyone who may have fallen victim to a similar offence or has information that may assist police, is asked to the phone their local detachment and report it.