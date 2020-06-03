"As a mother, I know how integral accessible and affordable childcare is for a family to be able to thrive," said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Lumby. "Thanks to these new spaces, dozens of families will be able to focus on work or school if they wish and breathe easier knowing their kids are being nurtured in a safe and fun environment. Since 2017, parents in our communities have saved more than $20 million in childcare costs. This will help parents to save more money by accessing quality, affordable childcare spaces.”

In Vernon, 36 spaces at the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club- Lakers Club will be converted to the $10 a Day ChildCare BC program.

Across BC, families will soon be benefiting from 770 new $10-a-day spaces at 22 child care centres. Spaces in the $10 a Day ChildCareBC program reduce the average cost of child care for children ages 5 and under from $1,115 a month for full-time, centre-based care to $200 a month for the same service, saving families an average of approximately $915 a month per child.

Since 2018, the Province and Government of Canada have invested nearly $8 billion through ChildCareBC to build a future where access to affordable, inclusive, and quality child care is a core service that families can rely on. This has resulted in more than 40,000 new child care spaces funded and more than 16,000 $10-a-day child care spaces throughout B.C.

