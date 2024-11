BC Transit and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen are announcing additional service between Osoyoos and Penticton in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System* starting Friday, November 29, 2024.

To help with holiday shopping, there will be an additional service on Route 40 Osoyoos/Penticton every Friday leading up to December 20, 2024. To view the full schedule, click here.

For more information on trip planning, fares and to sign up for alerts, please visit bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen .

*Funding partners of the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System Route 40 include the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (Electoral Areas A, C, D and I), the Town of Osoyoos, and the Town of Oliver.