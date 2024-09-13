A variety of projects that could add more than 200 units to Penticton’s available housing stock saw support from Council.

“Housing that is attainable and affordable is a major priority for our council and we’re excited to see projects continue to come forward that will allow us to meet the growing demand,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “We’ve taken steps to ensure the Official Community Plan and planning processes encourages new and much needed projects. There’s a lot of work ahead and these projects and others in development will help us create the livable city we all want.”

At Tuesday's meeting council:

· Approved development permits for two buildings at 1704 Government Street. One 6-storey mass timber office building and one 6-storey, 127 unit strata apartment building, representing the first phases of a multi phase 1,200-plus residential unit mixed-use development across from the hospital.

· Supported an engagement plan for Official Community Plan (OCP) amendments to support a mixed-use development with 72 units of housing at 955 Timmins Street.

· Council gave development permit approval for three infill housing projects representing 20 units of housing on 16 units on Roy Avenue and 4 units on Windsor Avenue.

More than 160 new homes have been issued building permits between January and July 2024, with construction underway.