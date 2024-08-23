Okanagan College (OC) students now have access to more on-campus housing with the opening of new student housing at the Vernon and Kelowna campuses, reducing housing pressures in both communities and making it easier for students to focus on their studies.

"The first day of school is a time when students should be focused on their studies and their future, instead of worrying about where to live," said Premier David Eby. "These new residences for Okanagan College students in Vernon and Kelowna allow students to concentrate on their classes while easing the pressure on the local rental market."

Opening in early September 2024, the Vernon campus's new 101-bed student housing building has a view of Kalamalka Lake, and provides individual studios, as well as two- and four-bedroom apartment-style suites. Common areas on each floor and throughout the building will offer places to connect, study and socialize, and services on site include laundry and bike storage.

"Our government is making historic investments in on-campus student housing to support students in their academic success and well-being," said Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. "Okanagan College's first student-housing beds in Vernon and new beds in Kelowna allow students to live on campus and focus on their studies. This project is another step toward building 12,000 student beds across the province through our Homes for People action plan."

On the ground floor of the building is the Sunflower Childcare Centre/smúkwaʔxn̓ scəcəmalla itskn snmaʔmayaʔtn, which adds 44 new daycare spaces to the community and will make it easier for students with children to access post-secondary education. The new centre includes 12 spaces for infant-toddlers and 32 spaces for two and a half to kindergarten age. It was supported by more than $1.5 million through ChildCareBC's New Spaces Fund, which is jointly supported by provincial investments and federal funding through the Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

In Kelowna, construction was completed on the new 216-bed student housing complex in spring 2024. The college will welcome student residents for the first time in September 2024. It features distinctive feather sculptures on the exterior of the building, designed by Syilx artist Clint George, and story pole designs at the entrance, carved by Les Louis, an OC alumnus who was born and raised in the Lower Similkameen Band territory.

Both buildings were built using mass timber, a renewable resource with a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional concrete construction. The energy-efficient design also supports the Province's commitment to furthering CleanBC priorities as the buildings will meet Step 4 of the BC Energy Step Code.

A third housing building at OC's Salmon Arm campus will open in early 2025. In total, the project cost for all three student-housing projects at Okanagan College is $75.1 million, creating 377 beds overall. The provincial government provided $73.1 million, Okanagan College provided $1.3 million in support and an additional $700,000 was provided to the project through third-party donations.

This summer, the Province also announced funding for the first student-housing building at the college's Penticton campus, with 101 beds expected to open in fall 2026.

Expanding access to student housing is part of the Homes for People action plan, which commits more than $2 billion toward developing 12,000 student beds on campuses in the province. To date, 10,766 student-housing beds are complete or underway. Investing in student housing will help students access post-secondary education and will further ease pressure on local rental markets.

Quotes:

Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development -

"These new child care spots at Okanagan College will be a game-changer for campus parents, giving them the flexibility and support they need to pursue their academic or professional dreams, while ensuring their children get the best possible start in life. Incorporating child care centres directly into new building blueprints is the kind of forward planning we need to create more spots, move kids off wait lists and provide high-quality, affordable child care within their communities."

Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee -

"This is an exciting time for Okanagan College with students moving into the new student housing buildings at the Kelowna and Vernon campuses. I am proud of our government's historic investments to build a record number of student housing, including first-ever student housing in Vernon. The addition of child care means that students and staff with children will have one less thing to think about."

Neil Fassina, president, Okanagan College -

"Having a safe, affordable place to live while you go to school, as well as access to child care on campus, will be transformative for so many students. With both studio and apartment-style suites, and as we look to support students from various programs, including those pursuing professional trades training and programs in science, technology, health care, business and arts, these new student housing buildings will make it possible for more people from across the region to access the college - we couldn't be more thrilled."

Matthew Pirinen, a 2024 graduate from Armstrong, Okanagan College -

"As a student who drove every year to and from Armstrong, I am excited to see an accessible opportunity for students who live in the area and come from even further away. The ability to live on the campus here in Vernon will support many students in their journey through furthering their education. Having child care right on campus will also support students and families living in the area in their studies."