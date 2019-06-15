Crews must temporarily close Hudson Road, between Guidi and Concord Roads, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 19 for additional restoration work following last week’s emergency water main break and repairs.

Transit will be detoured on Wednesday, Feb. 19, causing service delays on two routes: Lakeview 20 and Bear Creek 29.

Crews were able to sufficiently shift traffic lanes, for the long weekend and through Tuesday, Feb. 18. However, single lane alternating traffic or lane shifting options are not possible for the work that must be completed on Wednesday Feb. 19. Crews will facilitate access to driveways within the closure area. The City of West Kelowna thanks motorists, transit users and residents for their understanding and patience while restoration and recovery work are completed.

Motorists and buses can detour via Boucherie Road and Highway 97 or via Gregory or Mission Hill Road, Ridge Boulevard, Vineyard Drive, East Boundary Road and Highway 97. Please respect crews at work, obey signs and traffic personnel and follow posted speed limits on detour routes in respect of your neighbours.