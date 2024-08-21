UPDATE

1:40pm

West Kelowna Fire Rescue firefighters continue to extinguish hot spots and perform salvage and overhaul activities. The fire continues to smoulder in areas that are not easily accessible and an excavator has been brought to the scene to assist with demolition of a portion of the building to ensure extinguishment, before fire crews leave the scene. We expect to remain for several hours.

The scene has now been made safe to allow those who were evacuated in nearby buildings to return.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Early indications are that the fire was accidental and related to the industrial process at the manufacturing facility.



WKFR wishes to acknowledge the prompt response of the building’s occupants and the rapid evacuation that took place. WKFR was provided with an all-clear headcount that everyone was safely out of the building very quickly upon their arrival. There were no injuries to firefighters. 2 occupants were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.