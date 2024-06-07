The annual Regional District Mosquito Control program is underway to help reduce mosquito larvae in areas where they develop.

Mosquito populations usually peak in the Central Okanagan between mid-June and the end of July, but you can take steps now to help reduce bites throughout the summer.

Help reduce mosquito development by:

Remove any standing water sources and unused items that collect water such as old tires, plant pots or garbage cans - just a few millimeters of water is all that’s needed for mosquito larva to survive and hatch

Cover rain barrels with a screen to prevent mosquitoes from laying their eggs in water

At least twice a week, change the water in outdoor birdbaths, wading pools and pet bowls

Remove water that sits in unused swimming pools and on swimming pool covers

Aerate water in ponds or add fish to feed on mosquito larvae

The RDCO Mosquito Control program recommends that residents also protect themselves by:

Use effective insect repellents and devices

Wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing

Minimize activities near treed and bushy areas at dawn and dusk when adult mosquitoes are most active

Repair and replace any window screens to help prevent mosquitoes entering your home

For several years, trained professionals from Duka Environmental Limited have provided mosquito control to the RDCO to those areas that help fund the program.

“Since mid-April every six to eight days, our crews have been routinely monitoring more than 300 known mosquito development sites. When developing mosquito larvae are detected, we apply a bacterial larvicide to prevent them from continuing their development. Our goal is to control developing mosquito populations at their source, which will suppress their populations and reduce the potential for adult mosquito nuisance. The public is encouraged to participate in program success by managing water sources around their properties, supporting natural mosquito predators like birds, bats and dragonflies,” says Curtis Fediuk, President of Duka Environmental Services Ltd.

During late June and July, the program also controls mosquito development by monitoring and if required, treating more than 12,000 roadside catch basins located along public roadways and residential streets.

Residents in the participating areas of the program (City of Kelowna, District of Lake Country, District of Peachland, Central Okanagan East, Westbank First Nation and a small section of West Kelowna Estates in the City of West Kelowna) can report mosquito concerns by completing an online form at rdco.com/mosquitoes or calling toll-free 1-888-681-3472.