Council has decided which leash-optional spaces will continue, which will not, and one that needs further investigation.

The designated leash-optional spaces are:

· Skaha Park Main – 2661 Parkview Street

· Skaha Park East – 3895 Lakeside Road

· Water Treatment Plant Entrance – 1900 Penticton Avenue

Okanagan Lake Park was not included as a permanent leash-optional space due to concerns related to conflicts with events and wear on turf. Council supported staff’s recommendation to instead expand the existing fenced dog park at this location by 30m. Dog owners are reminded to leash up their pets when in Okanagan Lake Park until they have reached the fenced off-leash dog area.

Whether or not Riverside Park joins continues as leash-optional remains to be determined. Council has asked staff to report back with options and estimated costs to add fencing to the area to delineate both the paved path and dirt path on either side. In the meantime, the area remains a leash-optional space until the decision is made, expected early this spring.

All park users in the designated leash-optional areas are reminded to share the space respectfully. Those choosing to go leash-optional are reminded that as per the City Bylaw regulations:

· All dogs must be monitored and under verbal control at all times.

· Any dogs exhibiting aggressive behaviour must be removed immediately.

· Dogs in heat are not permitted.

· Each dog must have a current licence available for identification.

· Owners must clean up after their dogs.

· Dogs must be properly leashed when outside of the designated area.

For more information about the City’s dog-friendly parks and beaches, visit

www.penticton.ca/dog-parks