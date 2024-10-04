The world has been stunned this week by the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. Iran's recent attack on Israel, involving 180 ballistic missiles, has sparked significant concern and intense discussions in Ottawa.



Earlier this week an emergency debate occurred within the House of Commons that was requested by the NDP foreign affairs critic regarding Canada's response escalating conflict in the Middle East and its evacuation measures. This raises the obvious question as to what is Canada’s position on this situation.



After the recent ballistic missile attack from Iran, the statement from Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Official Conservative Opposition was clear: “Horrified by Tehran’s latest assault against innocent Israeli civilians with missile barrages and terrorist attacks. Millions of civilians are forced to shelter from the attacks. Conservatives support Israel’s right to defend itself and defeat the terrorists.” The initial response from the Trudeau Government from the Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly was also reported in national media headlines: “(Minister Melanie) Joly asks Israel not to retaliate after it was hit by missile barrage from Iran.”



This led to an exchange in Question Period In the House of Commons where the Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre asked if the Liberal Government believes unequivocally that Israel has the right to defend itself. Since that question was asked Prime Minister Trudeau has now publicly stated that his government condemns Iran and now says Israel has the right to defend itself. It should also be noted that Israel's ambassador in Canada, has asked for Canada's support. "At this critical moment for Israel and for the region, the State of Israel calls on Canada to stand with it as a fellow liberal democracy,"



The Federal government has also begun making reservations on some commercial flights to help get Canadians out of Lebanon who want to leave. At this point, it is unknown what if any response will come from Israel although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “hit back.” The United States under the Biden administration has also promised "severe consequences" for Iran. French President Emmanuel Macron has also issued a statement condemning Iran's attacks and also as a sign of commitment to Israel, that France will mobilize its military resources in the Middle East. Britain has released a statement indicating that British forces played a role "in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East," without providing further details.



My question this week: are you satisfied with how the Trudeau Liberal Government has been responding to the conflict in this region. Why or why not? I can be reached at Dan.Albas@parl.gc.ca or call toll-free 1-800-665-8711.