Is the Liberal government adequately protecting Canadians from foreign interference threats? Recent revelations point to a conclusive no.

One of the core responsibilities of any government is to protect citizens from threats, both foreign and domestic. The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP), which reviews the activities of Canada's national security and intelligence agencies, showed the troubling extent to which foreign interference flourished - and continues to grow - under the current federal Liberal government.

NSICOP tabled their Special Report on Foreign Interference in Canada's Democratic Processes and Institutions (report) on June 3, 2024. This report served to examine the state of foreign interference in Canada, and review “the main threat actors, their motivations, foreign interference tactics and targets, and the government’s response to the threat.”

Most concerningly, the report stated that some parliamentary officials - Canada’s MPs and Senators - have been “‘semi-witting or witting’ participants in the efforts of foreign states to interfere in our politics.” The report noted that some of these MPs “proactively provided confidential information” to foreign officials.

These findings are shocking. To serve the interests of a foreign state - rather than Canada - is to betray the oath of office taken by these elected officials. It is a critically serious matter.

Disappointingly, the response from the Liberal government on these findings has been dismissive and uncooperative. Conservatives called on the Liberal government to release the names of these parliamentarians. The Leader of the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, said that “we need the facts so that Canadians can judge.”

Media reports and documents provided by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) outline a worrying precedent of foreign interference under this Liberal government.

In February 2023, The Globe and Mail reported that the regime of China interfered in the 2021 Canadian federal election to back the re-election of the Liberal party and defeat Conservative politicians considered to be unfriendly to Beijing. CSIS documents covering the period before and after the September 2021 election outlined these findings and the tactics utilized by Beijing.

In December of 2023, The Globe and Mail also reported CSIS previously briefed the Prime Minister that China’s consulate in Toronto had targeted 11 candidates in the 2019 federal election.

Leading up to the recent June 3, 2024 NSICOP report, all of these instances prove a pattern of foreign interference being allowed to continue unabated under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government.

The track record of what this government has done on this issue is abysmal. The Prime Minister appointed longtime family friend David Johnston as a ‘Special Rapporteur’ in March of 2023 to investigate the issue of foreign interference. Mr. Johnston resigned after rejecting a public inquiry and being the focus of a parliamentary vote – which passed 174 to 150 - calling for his removal due to the lack of progress and transparency on the issue.

It is unacceptable the Liberal government was aware of foreign interference targeting our country and citizens, and did not act appropriately to protect our democracy and adequately deter these threats.

If our institutions, including Parliament, have been compromised by foreign states, Canadians need to know. Moreover, if elections have been compromised in any way, voters need to know the full story and the relevant details.

My Conservative colleagues and I will keep pushing for answers and accountability on this important issue to protect our democracy.

If you need assistance with federal programs or have any thoughts to share, on this issue or others, feel free to reach out, at 250-470-5075 or at tracy.gray@parl.gc.ca.