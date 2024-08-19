The City of Vernon would like to advise residents and visitors of an upcoming multi-phase paving project scheduled to begin in September.

The three-phased project will take place on 30th Avenue between 29th Street and 33rd Street, and on 31st Street between 30th Avenue and 31st Avenue.

Phase 1:

Starting as early as September 9, work will focus on 30th Avenue between 27th Street and 30th Street (west of the train tracks). Construction will occur from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is expected to be completed within one week, weather permitting (please see map below).

Phase 2:

Starting as early as September 16, work will focus on 30th Avenue between 30th Street and 32nd Street, as well as 31st Street between 30th Avenue and 31st Avenue. This phase is also projected to take one week to complete, subject to weather conditions (please see map below).

Phase 3:

Starting as early as September 23, the final phase will involve paving on 30th Avenue between 32nd Street and 33rd Street. Work on this phase is expected to be completed within one week, weather permitting (please see map below).

During construction, vehicle access will be restricted; however, sidewalk and pedestrian access will be maintained as well as access to area businesses. The City encourages residents and visitors to continue to shop and support local.

The City apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while this important work is being completed.