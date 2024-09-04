Between Tuesday, Sept. 10, and Thursday, Sept. 19, the following roads will be impacted for paving, as part of the City’s road renewal program.

Please note this schedule is subject to change, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport for the latest updates.

Richter Street (between KLO Rd and Lakeshore Rd) – Full road closure, detour via KLO Rd.

September 10, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

September 15-16, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Gordon Drive (between Clement Ave and Bernard Ave) – One lane in each direction will be maintained

September 11-12, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

September 17-19, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Bernard Avenue (between Gordon Dr and Richmond St) – Full road closure

September 11-12, 7 p.m-6 a.m.

September 7, 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

The City of Kelowna and onsite crews appreciate your patience during construction and apologize in advance for any inconvenience. Please obey safety personnel and signage on site.

The City’s annual road renewal program will resurface 14 road segments, spanning approximately 21 kilometres. This initiative is designed to extend the lifespan of roads, reduce long-term maintenance costs, and provide a smoother, safer journey for motorists and cyclists.

Know the route before your commute - visit kelowna.ca/roadreport to plan your journey.