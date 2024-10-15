Okanagan Sun Head Coach Travis Miller was today named BCFC Coach of the Year, his second honour in the past three seasons with the Sun.
Miller received his first award in his first season as Head Coach of the Sun, guiding the club to a 14 and 0 season and winning the CJFL National Championship in 2022.
This Saturday October 19th, 3:00 PM, Head Coach Travis Miller will lead the Sun into his third straight Cullen Cup, BCFC Championship.
Travis Miller Head Coach BCFC Record
2022 - 14 Wins – 0 Losses – BCFC Cullen Cup, CJFL National Championship
2023 - 9 Wins – 2 Losses – BCFC Championship Loss to Westshore Rebels
2024 - 11 Wins – 0 Losses – BCFC Championship Saturday October 19th
The British Columbia Football Conference today also announced their 2024 Major Player Awards with the Okanagan Sun taking honours in seven of the twelve categories.
The Sun are led by RB Elelyon Noa and LB Jacob Bond who are honoured with two awards.
Outstanding Offensive Lineman
Kaiden Kerntopf
Outstanding Offensive Back
Elelyon Noa
Outstanding Defensive Back
Ahmed Borhot
Outstanding Linebacker
Jacob Bond
Outstanding Offensive Rookie
Marek Filipek
Outstanding Defensive Player
Jacob Bond
Outstanding Offensive Player
Elelyon Noa