Okanagan Sun Head Coach Travis Miller was today named BCFC Coach of the Year, his second honour in the past three seasons with the Sun.

Miller received his first award in his first season as Head Coach of the Sun, guiding the club to a 14 and 0 season and winning the CJFL National Championship in 2022.

This Saturday October 19th, 3:00 PM, Head Coach Travis Miller will lead the Sun into his third straight Cullen Cup, BCFC Championship.