MyCity will be unavailable over the weekend, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, April 11 through to 8:00 a.m. on Monday, April 14.

This interruption will allow for completion of necessary upgrades to the utility software currently used for your electric, water and sewer services. Upon completion of the upgrade, customers should not expect any significant changes. However, there may be minor formatting differences on your utility bills. We appreciate your patience during the transition and ask for your understanding as the City navigates the new interface.

Not registered for MyCity? Sign up for e-billing for utility bills, property taxes, dog and business licences as well as permits at https://online.penticton.ca/TDNL/MYCITY/