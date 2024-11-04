On November 1, 2024, a concerned parent reported to the Kelowna RCMP that they had found a sewing needle in their child’s Halloween candy.

It appears that the needle had been inserted into a small chewing candy and distributed to the child when they were trick-or-treating.

“Thankfully the discovery was made when the parent was inspecting the candies and the child was not hurt”, stated Sergeant Judith Bertrand, Media Relation Officer.

The family collected the candies in the area of Kneller Road and Hein Road in Kelowna on October 31, 2024.

“This is the only incident reported to police”, added Sergeant Bertrand “but please remind your children not to eat threats until an adult has looked them over”.

We are asking anyone who may information about the incident to contact the Kelowna RCMP. To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net,” said Sergeant Judith Bertrand.