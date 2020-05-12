This year marks the beginning of a partnership between the City and the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen which will see the Foundation administer the municipal grant program.

“We’re excited for this new collaboration with Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen and see this as an opportunity to enhance the process and effectiveness for both applicants and the City by having the foundation administer the program on the City’s behalf,” says Angela Campbell, the City’s director of finance and administration.

Annual municipal grant funds will be allocated annually to the Community Foundation based on City Council’s priorities and will focus on areas such as Arts, Culture & Heritage, Health, Safety & Social Services, Parks, Recreation & Sports, and Community Events. Evaluation of grants will remain focused on providing community value, aligning with City priorities, and meeting the needs of the service or event.

The application process opens today and runs through until January 31 at 5 p.m. The application form will be available through the Community Foundation’s grant portal.

If you’ve applied to a grant to the Foundation before, you will be able to use that account. If you are new to the Community Foundation’s grant software, you will have to create a new profile

For more information, go https://www.cfso.net/city-of-penticton-municipal-grants-program/