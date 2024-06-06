A new set of colourful street banners adorn the lamp posts along the Rotary Centre for the Arts Commons and along the Art Walk in Kelowna’s Cultural District as part of the Outdoor Banner Exhibition program .

13 original works by UBCO students and alumni will be up for the public to view throughout the rest of the year.

Those wishing to learn about this year’s new works from the artists themselves, including a celebration of the cumulative works from the past four years, are invited to attend an exhibition opening celebration on June 12 from 4:30 – 7 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. The exhibition opening will showcase all the banners from the past four years as well as unveil a new outdoor youth mural and launch the new indoor exhibitions at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. The building will be buzzing with art, music, food, prizes and great company.

This partnership program between the City and UBCO’s Faculty of Creative & Critical Studies was originally launched in 2020 to create new opportunities for local artists amidst pandemic-related facility closures. Now in its fourth year, the banner project continues as a unique and engaging way to expand access to exhibition space in the city.



“We are fortunate to be part of a community with immense talent. Through this partnership, we are proud to support local and emerging artists and have an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to engage with their works,” said Christine McWillis, Cultural Services Manager for the City of Kelowna. “We can’t wait for our community to discover these incredible pieces on their next stroll through the Cultural District.”



Over the three years of this partnership, UBCO has been able to support the work of 52 students, faculty and alumni, explains Shawn Serfas, Head of the Department of Creative Studies at UBCO.



“Art is a reflection of life. As our students are going through our program, we engage them in the community in a variety of ways,” said Serfas. “Having these artworks of our students and alumni alongside each other in a public setting, helps them to continue in the future as professional artists.”



Additionally, for the second year in a row, some banners will be presented using augmented reality (AR) allowing three-dimensional animations to appear on top of the printed image. These works are part of the “Press Play!” research project that provides undergraduate students the opportunity to pitch and pursue a self-directed project in research-creation, digital design and media production.



To learn more about public art and other programs supporting artists, visit



kelowna.ca/culture.