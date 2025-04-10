The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is thrilled to announce a new community garden within the sncəcmałqtn Agricultural Park at 4122 East Vernon Road in Electoral Area C.

Located on the traditional territory of the Syilx, the sncəcmałqtn Community Garden will offer plots for rent to community members annually for seasonal gardening. The garden operations and maintenance are administered through the NexusBC Community Resource Centre.

The sncəcmałqtn Agricultural Park was established in 2024 after the RDNO acquired the property to create a community resource for agriculture, passive recreation, and habitat conservation. This 132-acre space is home to the BX Ranch Trail, connecting users to the BX and Mutrie Dog Parks and various agricultural land uses.

“We are committed to providing recreation opportunities that contribute to food security, community development, and positive social interaction,” stated Bob Fleming, Chair of the Electoral Area Advisory Committee, and Director of RDNO Electoral Area B. “This community garden will enhance community agriculture in the area and provide a space for growth in more ways than one.”

“This garden gives residents a chance to grow more than food—it’s where sustainability, culture, and community come together,” said Amanda Shatzko, Director of Electoral Area C. “By growing food locally and learning from one another, we’re planting the seeds of resilience and connection. I’m excited to see how this garden takes root and thrives in our community.”

Construction is underway, and the garden is expected to open to interested gardeners on May 1, 2025. For more information or to join the waitlist for a plot, please visit the NexusBC Community Resource Centre website at nexusbc.ca/programs/community-gardens.

The RDNO is also accepting applications for agricultural land license opportunities at the park for local farmers. More information can be found at www.rdno.ca/agriculturalpark.