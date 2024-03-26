Residential customers will notice a change in the way water rates are calculated as the move towards an updated rate structure, designed to encourage water conservation, comes into effect the next billing cycle.

The new rates, approved last year, will apply to most residential customers in single family, duplex or attached homes where units have an individual City water meter (typically ¾’ service).

“Managing our water consumption, particularly through our hot and dry summers, is essential,” says Kristen Dixon, General Manager of Infrastructure. “We see a dramatic increase during the summer and conserving water in the warmer months allows us to support population growth in the community while deferring or eliminating costly infrastructure upgrades, keeping rates low for everyone longer term.”

Implementing the new rate structure now, while water consumption is at its lowest, will allow customers time to adjust in advance of the summer season.

These new rates will still have consumers pay based on usage, but a new three-tiered rate structure will mean higher rates for higher volume users. The rate change does not apply to larger multi-family residential customers with larger shared services, agricultural users, or commercial/industrial customers.

