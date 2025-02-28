The City of Vernon has a new agreement with Bird Canada to offer shared e-scooters and e-bikes throughout the community.

The one-year contract, with the option for annual extensions, aligns with the Province of British Columbia’s Electric Kick Scooter Pilot Project, which runs through April 2028. The City of Vernon has been participating in the program since 2021.

“City staff have listened to community feedback and made adjustments to the program to better serve the needs of our residents,” said Anne Huisken, Transportation Planner. “The new provider was selected for their commitment to offering affordable options, improved parking solutions, and enhanced service.”

“We are delighted to have been selected and trusted by the City of Vernon. Bird Canada is thrilled to offer a sustainable, affordable, and convenient solution for residents to explore their city this summer,” said Patrick Graham, General Manager of Bird Canada.

Shared e-scooters and e-bikes provide an alternative to personal vehicles, helping to ease traffic congestion, reduce emissions, and support the City’s sustainability and transportation goals.

Bird e-scooters and e-bikes will begin appearing across the city as early as March 3, subject to weather conditions. Further details, including how to access the service, will be provided as the program rolls out.

Bird Canada will be attending community events this spring and summer to share information about its shared e-scooter and e-bike program. Residents can visit Bird Canada representatives at a pop-up event at Okanagan College on April 11, the Vernon Community Expo on April 26, and the Vernon Farmers’ Market throughout the season.

For more information, visit the City's e-scooter page or Bird.co