Okanagan College (OC) is pleased to announce that Dr. Paul Martin will join the College as the Dean of Teaching and Learning Innovations, overseeing academic learning resources and OC Library Services.

"I am thrilled to be joining Okanagan College and look forward to working with the teaching and learning teams within the College,” said Dr. Martin. “I am inspired by all I have learned about the work being done by OC faculty and staff to create responsive and transformational learning opportunities for students. I am excited for the opportunity to help support the College’s ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in teaching and learning."

Dr. Martin comes to OC from his current position as the Director, Curriculum Development and Delivery, Open Learning at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops. Prior to joining TRU in 2019, he served as Director of the Center for Teaching and Learning at Marquette University in Milwaukee, (2018-19), Faculty Development Coordinator at MacEwan University in Edmonton (2011-2018), and Assistant Professor of English at the University of Vermont (2003-2011).

“We’re excited to have someone with Dr. Martin’s experience and background take on this important leadership role,” said Samantha Lenci, Okanagan College’s provost and vice president academic. “The experience Paul brings to the college will allow him to collaborate with our teams with the ultimate goal to support students and create new ways of teaching and learning.”

In 2013, Dr. Martin won the Gabrielle Roy Prize for his book, Sanctioned Ignorance: the politics of knowledge production and the teaching of the literatures of Canada (University of Alberta Press 2013). The Gabrielle Roy Prize is awarded annually for the best book-length studies in Canadian and Québec literary criticism, published anywhere in the world.

Dr. Martin holds a PhD in Comparative Literature (2002) from the University of Alberta, as well as a Master of Arts in Canadian Literature, and a Bachelor of Arts (Hon) in English and French Language and Literature.

His first day at Okanagan College will be January 6.