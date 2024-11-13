School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha) is pleased to announce that the new Summerland Secondary Gym will be open as of November 13, 2024.

The Board of Education of School District No. 67 (Okanagan Skaha) wishes to acknowledge Sawchuk Construction and the District’s Capital Project Manager, Ed Hildebrandt for ensuring the project was completed on time and within budget.

The new gym at Summerland Secondary School was funded with proceeds from the sale of McNicoll Park Middle School in December 2019. Summerland Secondary School was also able to retain its current gym which was built in 1951.