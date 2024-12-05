Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) has officially launched its new Gynecologic Oncology Surgical Program aimed at improving access to specialized care for women with cancers of the reproductive system.

Interior Health has recruited three new gynecologic oncology surgeons to the Kelowna hospital to address the growing demand to bring essential services in the region, reducing the need for interior patients to travel to the Lower Mainland for care.

The new surgical gynecologic oncology program at KGH prioritizes early detection, accurate diagnosis and optimized treatment outcomes for women who live in the southern interior of BC needing surgery for gynecologic cancers including ovarian, uterine, and cervical cancer. Since the program launched, 43 patients with urgent cases have received care.

"We are thrilled to now offer gynecologic oncology surgical care to women in the region," shares Dr. Vanessa Carlson, one of the three new Gynecologic Oncologists at KGH. "This new program ensures that women are receiving world-class cancer care for their reproductive system cancers, closer to home. They can benefit from faster diagnoses and treatments. Ultimately, we believe that this program will lead to better outcomes for hundreds of patients each year.”

“The new Gynecologic Oncology Clinic represents a significant advancement in women's health care in the Interior of British Columbia,” adds Lindsay Taberner, Executive Director at Kelowna General Hospital, the region’s primary tertiary referral hospital. “The demand for gynecologic oncology services is projected to increase by 14% over the next five years.”

As cancer rates rise, so too have reproductive system cancers. Until now, women in the Interior were required to travel to Vancouver or Victoria for treatment. With surgical wait times growing, KGH's new program offers a much-needed solution for local women, reducing waitlists and improving access to timely care.

“We estimate the new surgical suite will help close to 300 women every year who previously would have had to travel hundreds of kilometers for treatment,” says Taberner.

"We recognize the strain that long travel times and extended waitlists have placed on women with gynecologic cancers," adds Dr. Carlson. "By establishing this program here in Kelowna, we're making it easier for women to access the care they need and easing the stress that traveling puts on them and their families."

The new Gynecologic Oncology Surgical Program is part of Interior Health’s ongoing efforts to expand access to specialized care across the region. The program will help reduce the burden on urban hospitals in Vancouver and Victoria, while providing women with the expert care they need in the Okanagan.

The addition of the program comes with a number of specific requests for specialized equipment including advanced diagnostic and imaging instruments. To expedite its acquisition, the KGH Foundation has committed to help raise the funds through their current Closer to home than you think campaign’s commitment to cancer care, women’s health, and surgical excellence.

"That this new program is now available at Kelowna General is a remarkable step forward,” notes Allison Young, KGH Foundation CEO. “Investing in women’s health creates a ripple effect the leads to healthier communities and a stronger, more resilient future for all. The generosity of our community will equip surgeons with the best tools possible, and ultimately, create better outcomes for the women of our community and region."

“For those with an interest in women’s health, wishing to have an impact right here in the Okanagan, this is a unique opportunity,” adds Young enthusiastically.

The KGH Foundation’s Closer to home than you think campaign launched in the spring of 2023 with an ambitious goal to raise $40 million in support of advancing local health care across eight areas of priority – which includes cancer care, surgical excellence and women’s health. To date, over 69% of the funds have been raised, with approximately $12.3 million to go.

To learn more about the KGH Foundation’s campaign and to give to support the gynecological surgical oncology program at KGH, visit www.kghfoundation.com/cancer-care.

The KGH Foundation’s ‘Closer to home than you think’ campaign is the not-for-profit organization’s most ambitious fundraising effort to date. The goal is to raise $40 million to help fund the immediate needs and long-term system changes in local health care, both at KGH, the region’s primary referral hospital, and in the community. The campaign is unique in that it’s structured to provide funding across multiple priority areas of health care. Since launching in March 2023, over $26 million has been raised.