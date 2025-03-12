Residents of the Central Okanagan now have the option to receive hospital-level care from the comfort and privacy of their own home with the launch of Interior Health’s first Hospital at Home (HaH) program at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

“Providing patients the ability to receive care and recover in their own homes is good for the patient and benefits the health-care system,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “This internationally recognized program has been proven in other health authorities with very successful results. As our government continues to increase access and strengthen the health-care system, this will improve care at Kelowna General Hospital.”

The HaH program is an innovative model of care that allows some KGH patients to receive hospital-care in the comfort of their own homes. This option is available for patients with acute medical needs, requiring hospitalization and inpatient care, provided it is deemed safe and appropriate. A dedicated team of health professionals will provide daily visits, virtual consultations, and 24/7 support to ensure high-quality care.

“Giving patients the option to recover in their own home improves not only their comfort and independence but also their overall experience with the health-care system,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. “Hospital at Home combines quality and patient centred care beyond our acute facilities, because for some patients home is best.”

Patients receiving care through the HaH program will be supported in their homes by a dedicated team of health-care professionals, including physicians, pharmacists, registered nurses, and allied health providers, who focus on meeting each patient’s unique needs. Each day, patients will receive at least one in-person visit, along with regular virtual check-ins, ensuring consistent and personalized care.

Since January, the HaH program has supported 30 patients in Kelowna. Qualifying patients must be medically and geographically appropriate for the program and participation is voluntary. While in the HaH program, patients have a virtual call bell and phone number to connect with their care team 24/7. If patients no longer want to participate in the program or their condition changes, the health authority will co-ordinate their transfer back to the hospital.

“As one of Canada’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas, it is crucial that we continue to evolve our health care services to meet the needs of our growing and aging population,” said Tom Dyas, chair of the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District. “By providing hospital care in the comfort of patients’ homes, the Hospital at Home program is a significant step forward in delivering accessible, sustainable and high-quality health care to our community.”

To learn more about the Hospital at Hope program, visit: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/information-for/patients-and-visitors/hospital-at-home