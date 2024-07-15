ICBC is expanding services in the Okanagan with the official opening of a new driver licensing office in West Kelowna.

The new office will increase customer access and convenience as well as improve ICBC’s ability to serve the local area by about 43,000 transactions a year. This includes approximately 24,000 counter transaction appointments, 13,000 knowledge tests and 6,000 road tests annually.

“We recognize and are responding to an increased demand for driver licensing services in the Okanagan,” said David Wong, ICBC President and CEO. “Our new driver licensing office in West Kelowna will not only free up space at our Kelowna location, it will ensure our customers in the surrounding area have more appointment options and quicker access to the driver licensing services they need. This expansion is part of our commitment to providing high quality and convenient services to our customers throughout the province.”

In December 2023, ICBC opened a new driver licensing office and a dedicated road test facility in the city of Surrey. This expansion has increased capacity for driver licensing transactions by 50,000 and the number of road tests conducted by 18,000 in Surrey on a yearly basis.

ICBC now has 126 offices where driver licensing services and/or road testing services are available for British Columbians.

The new West Kelowna Driver Licensing Office is located on the second floor of the West Kelowna City Hall building at 3731 Old Okanagan Highway and is open today.

All driver licensing counter transactions, such as driver’s licence renewals, knowledge tests, and Class 4, 5 and 7 road tests are being offered at the West Kelowna location by appointment only.

For hours of operation and to book an appointment at our new West Kelowna Driver Licensing Office, please visit icbc.com.