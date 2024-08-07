Amid an alarming rate of pet surrenders for financial reasons and other challenges, the Lumby Food Bank and Fletcher’s Keep Senior Dog Foundation, supported by the Community Foundation North Okanagan, have launched a Paws Nourish and Nurture Wellness Alliance Program. This new, proactive initiative targets the unique challenges owners of senior dogs face, as these pets often incur higher care costs due to age.

Volunteer Executive Director of Fletcher’s Keep Senior Dog Foundation, Anita Dunford, emphasized, "Senior dogs are often overlooked, yet their care is critical. This program focuses on these vulnerable pets and ensures they remain with their families, particularly during hard times when companionship is important for people’s health and well-being." President Robert

Wilkinson, Lumby Food Bank's President, added, "With rapidly increasing numbers of people in our communities struggling to feed themselves, this partnership helps prevent the difficult choice between personal well-being and elderly dog pet care."

This community effort is extending its reach across North Okanagan, enhancing access to agerelated dog food and funding for essential veterinary services.