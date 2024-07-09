The City of Kelowna and Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) are proud to announce the signing of a Letter of Understanding to establish 'express libraries' in the future redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre, and in the new future activity centre in Glenmore.

An express library is a convenient location that will feature a collection of new and popular materials. It will allow ORL card holders to pick-up holds and enjoy a variety of library services like those offered at a traditional location.

"This partnership with the Okanagan Regional Library is a leap forward in our mission to create a lively and connected community,” said Derek Edstrom, Divisional Director Partnerships and Investments, City of Kelowna. “The express libraries will be a cornerstone in our efforts to provide animated public spaces, amenities and services that cater to the diverse needs of our residents."



The addition of the Okanagan Regional Library as a community partner as part of the Building a Stronger Kelowna initiatives not only broadens the spectrum of amenities available in the new facilities but also meets the community's desire for increased library spaces.



“Our collaboration with the City of Kelowna is a testament to our shared vision of building stronger, more inclusive communities through accessible and innovative services,” said Danielle Hubbard, Okanagan Regional Library CEO. “Services at ORL are designed to encourage lifelong learning and connection for individuals of all ages, fostering a shared enthusiasm for knowledge and community growth.”



Community, sport, and wellness facilities, like recreation and activity centres, are integral to the social fabric of Kelowna. They provide inclusive, barrier-free environments that promote physical activity, cultural engagement, and overall well-being for individuals and the community at large. Through strategic partnerships and innovative service delivery, the goal is to provide amenities that enhance residents' quality of life.



The activity centre in Glenmore, as well as the redevelopment of Parkinson Recreation Centre are part of the Building a Stronger Kelowna projects anticipated for construction through the next four years. Learn more about these projects and sign-up for updates at kelowna.ca/strongerkelowna.

