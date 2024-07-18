A new logo, designed in collaboration with a local graphic arts company, based on feedback from an earlier survey has been unveiled by the North-Okanagan Shuswap School District (SD83) . The new logo better represents the District by highlighting significant landmarks, animals, and colours that are meaningful to our region.

SD83 is located on the traditional territory of the Secwépemc people and encompasses the beautiful geographic area around Shuswap Lake and the northern Okanagan. 24 schools, located in the communities of Falkland, Armstrong, Enderby, Grindrod, Silver Creek, Ranchero, Salmon Arm, Canoe, Tappen, Sicamous, Sorrento, and Celista, are surrounded by lakes, rivers, mountains, and agricultural areas where all manner of wildlife thrive.

The meaning behind the new logo:

Circular Shape: Represents the importance of the “healing circle” in Indigenous culture. It demonstrates unity and equality as we all journey toward Truth and Reconciliation.

Three Animals (Bear, Coyote, Salmon): These animals have significance in the geographic area of our District. The Bear is often considered to represent strength and courage. The Coyote is often referenced in Secwépemc stories that have ties to societal values and traditional knowledge. The Salmon, aside from providing subsistence, represents enduring and persevering through hardship.

Mountain: Depicts Mt. Ida which is a geographic landmark where the District Education Support Centre is located.

Golden Colour: Represents the importance of the agricultural communities within our District.

Green Colour: Represents the beauty of the vast forests in our area.

Land, Water, and Sky: The logo distinguishes these elements, acknowledging the Rightsholders of this place and recognizing their ancestral territory since time immemorial.

During the upcoming school year, SD83 will begin a soft launch of the new logo, with a gradual rebranding process occurring over several years.

The district says it has been advised to use Mt. Ida Blue and Shuswap Mist as the primary colours, complemented by other palette colours to create balanced schemes. White, black, and gray may also be used in combination with these colours.

SD83 wants public input on the top two colour choices for brand materials, such as letterhead, the website, and promotional items.

Complete the SD83 Logo Colours survey by Monday, July 29, 2024.