Columbia Basin Trust is pleased to announce the appointment of Susan Clovechok to its Board of Directors and the re-election of Jocelyn Carver of Nelson as Chair and Owen Torgerson of Valemount as Vice-Chair.

Susan, a resident of Fairmont Hot Springs since 2007, replaces Don McCormick as the Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) nominee. She joins the 12-member Board, which ensures the Trust continues to support the efforts of people in the Columbia Basin and remains a healthy, resilient organization.

“I’m delighted to extend a warm welcome to Susan. We are excited about the perspectives and community-focused insights she will bring to our work,” said Jocelyn Carver, Board Chair. “I would also like to thank Don McCormick for his dedication and contributions during his tenure. His efforts have had a meaningful impact.”

Susan is serving her second term as Electoral Area F Director and Vice-Chair of the RDEK. Her leadership experience spans national corporations and non-profits, with expertise in sales, marketing, communications and organizational development. She has also owned a small business and previously served as the Executive Director of the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Susan has served on numerous boards and committees at the national, provincial and regional levels, including the BC Rural Advisory Council, BC Chamber Executive Society (as President), Columbia Valley Community Economic Development Commission (as Chair), the Union of BC Municipalities and ETSI-BC.

“I am grateful for the support of the RDEK Board and for the opportunity to contribute to the Trust’s vital work across the Basin,” said Susan. “I look forward to bringing my experience to the Board as we work together to ensure this region remains a wonderful place to call home.”

Susan’s term runs until December 31, 2027. In addition, the terms of Owen Torgerson and Ron Oszust of Golden have been renewed until December 31, 2026.

Board members must reside in the Columbia Basin. Directors are nominated by the five regional districts in the Basin and the Ktunaxa Nation Council, with the Province of BC directly appointing the remaining six directors.

For biographies and more information about the Board of Directors, visit ourtrust.org/board.

Columbia Basin Trust supports the efforts of the people in the Columbia Basin to strengthen social, economic and environmental well-being. To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.