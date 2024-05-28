The City of Vernon will transition to a new online mobile parking payment system.

HotSpot Parking will replace PayByPhone at all City parking meters and select City parking lots with hourly and daily parking options, as early as Monday, June 3.

The new payment system aims to enhance the parking experience in Vernon by providing a more efficient, convenient, and user-friendly solution for parking payments.

Key Benefits of the HotSpot Mobile Parking System:

· Convenient Payment Options: Payments can be made using all major credit cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Visa Debit, and pre-paid credit cards.

· Fast Tap QR code signs: In select City parking users can easily pay without downloading the app by simply scanning the QR code with their smartphones.

· Reduced Convenience Fees: The convenience fees for using the HotSpot app are lower than those associated with the previous provider.

· Refunds for Unused Time: The HotSpot app allows users to refund the remaining time back to their digital wallet if they return to their vehicle before their parking session has expired, offering greater flexibility and cost-efficiency.

Residents and visitors, who prefer to use an online mobile parking payment system, are encouraged to download the HotSpot app and familiarize themselves with its features to ensure a smooth transition. Traditional payment methods, including coin and credit card payments, will still be accepted at parking meters and kiosks throughout the city.

The HotSpot app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. To set up your account, visit the HotSpot website at htsp.ca.

On-street parking rates remain $1.25 per hour from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Saturday, with free parking on Sundays and Statutory Holidays. Parking in select City parking lots is available at a reduced rate of $0.75 per hour on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Parking is free after 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and in select City lots at all times on Saturdays. Maximum parking times will still apply.

To find out more visit vernon.ca/parking