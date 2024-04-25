Customers are encouraged to download the BC Transit OnDemand App from the Apple Store or Google Play Store to learn more about how the modern on-request transit service works on their schedule.

Starting on Sunday April 28, BC Transit customers in Kelowna’s Crawford neighborhood will have the convenience of an OnDemand transit service where pickup times and locations are determined by passengers through a smartphone app (or by phone) – offering customers more direct trips, quicker commutes, and shorter wait times.

Customers are encouraged to download the BC Transit OnDemand App from the Apple Store or Google Play Store to learn more about how the modern on-request transit service works on their schedule.

With OnDemand there are no fixed routes or schedules, and buses are dispatched on a request basis to a designated safe pick-up location near the customer. All ride requests will begin and end within the Crawford area which also includes service to Canyon Falls Middle School, or to and from the Mission Rec Transit Exchange where passengers can connect to the wider public transportation network or spend time at the recreation centre.

Benefits of this modern transit service include:

flexible transit service;

easy booking system;

shorter wait and travel times;

real-time bus tracking;

better access to areas within the neighbourhood that had limited transit service;

increased service during off-peak times, particularly on weekends; and

access to a more sustainable form of transportation.

BC Transit will offer a hybrid transit approach to best service the Crawford area with a fixed-route service during peak hours and OnDemand during all other times. Fixed-route service will be available on route 15 twice a day Monday through Friday between 8:00-8:30am and 3:30-4:00pm. OnDemand transit will be available Monday through Friday during these times:

7:00am to 8:00am

8:30am to 3:30pm

4:00pm to 7:00pm

And on weekends/holidays from 8:00am to 6:00pm

BC Transit and the City of Kelowna have partnered with TransitTech provider, Via Transportation and Transdev to offer this efficient type of transit service in the Crawford neighborhood. This is the first digital OnDemand service for BC Transit, and if successful the service could expand to other locations and communities around the province.

For more information please visit: OnDemand - BC Transit