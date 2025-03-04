The Regional District of Central Okanagan has unveiled an updated design for new playground equipment at Mission Creek Regional Park.

The updated design ensures an inclusive and accessible play space for users of all abilities between the ages of two and 12.

The well-loved wood play structure at Mission Creek Regional Park was originally installed in 1997 and is ready for replacement. New equipment will replace the aging structure and conform to current safety requirements.

“We know this playground is an important resource in our community,” says Tamara Oljaca, RDCO Manager, Capital Projects and Visitor Services. “We’ve taken community feedback seriously and collaborated with designers, consultants and community advocates to ensure the new playground offers something for everyone.”

The new design was informed by over 228 survey responses and additional community feedback about the initial design. Top priorities for residents included the addition of poured-in-place rubber surfacing and more accessible play elements for a range of ages.

The new design features an accessible poured-in-place rubber surface, additional inclusive play elements and equipment that meets or exceeds Canadian Safety Standards. Sensory play along with spinning, climbing and interpretive panels will bring children of all ages and abilities into the space. Two areas for children two to five and five to 12, provide developmentally appropriate areas and play opportunities. The existing adjacent play areas, including the swings, rope climbing structure and multi-sensory play area, remain unaltered as they meet current safety standards.

"Mission Creek playground is a hub for children throughout the region to come together to play; RDCO is making changes to this space to create a more inclusive and accessible environment for all abilities," says Melissa Grassmick, Community Advocate and Founder of Julia’s Junction Inclusive Play Space.

Residents can view the updated design, including an interactive rendering, for the Mission Creek Regional Park playground and share their thoughts online at yoursay.rdco.com until March 13, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. An in-person community open house is being held on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the EECO Classroom at 2363A Springfield Road in Mission Creek Regional Park. RDCO Parks Services welcomes visitors to view the design, ask questions and share their thoughts about the project.

The EECO Classroom doors (basement entrance) will open at 4:00 pm where visitors can view poster displays of playground renderings, including design details and descriptions of play elements and speak to staff. Refreshments will be available.

The estimated project cost for the playground is approximately $320,000 and is part of the RDCO capital projects budget for maintaining and enhancing regional parks throughout the Central Okanagan.