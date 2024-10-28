Construction is currently underway to relocate the entry and exit of the short-term parking lot at Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

The relocation of exit and entry of the short-term parking lot will be completed in two phases:

Week of Oct. 28 – New exit from the short-term parking lot

Week of Nov. 4 – New entrance to the short-term parking lot

Following the relocation of the short-term parking exit, customers will no longer be able to pay for their short-term parking using cash. Parking payment can be made using credit and debit cards or the TIBA Mobile Access app.

Those driving to or from YLW are asked to be aware of changing traffic patterns along the Airport Way ring road, as the relocation of the entry and exit will have impacts to other vehicle movements.

YLW is making every effort to ensure there will be minimal impact to motorists from construction activities taking place. Guests visiting YLW are asked to follow signage and directions of parking staff on site.