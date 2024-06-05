Okanagan Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support (OPILS) is has launched, providing support to individuals and families in the Central Okanagan region affected by pregnancy loss, infant loss, and infertility.

With a strong focus on mental health, OPILS aims to address this critical need through fundraising for comprehensive counselling sessions and specialized training for local counsellors.

"Research and conversations with healthcare professionals reveal a significant gap in mental health support for those affected by pregnancy and infant loss," said Krystal Brown, Chair of OPILS. "Our mission is to bridge this gap by investing in individual counselling and Pregnancy and Infant Loss (PAIL) training for counsellors." Brown and her team previously brought the inaugural Butterfly Run to Kelowna before starting this new initiative.

Pictured Above: Krystal Brown, OPILS Chair

Addressing an Urgent Need

Many in the Central Okanagan struggle to find the mental health support they need after pregnancy and infant loss. OPILS aims to change this by:

• Providing Funded Counselling Sessions: Ensuring professional mental health support is accessible without cost barriers.

• Sponsoring Pregnancy & Infant Loss (PAIL) Training for Counsellors: Enhancing local counsellors' skills to better support clients dealing with these profound losses.

Upcoming Fundraising Event: “Connected Hearts Healing Yoga”

To support their cause, OPILS is hosting "Connected Hearts Healing Yoga" on Sunday, June 23rd. The event, led by Lindsay Crosby at Kelowna Flower Farm, includes a 60-minute yoga class focused on breath work, gentle postures, and meditation. The theme of loving kindness aims to help participants reconnect with their bodies. The first 40 participants will receive a free plant.

Community Involvement and Support

OPILS calls on the community to support this crucial initiative. Donations will fund counselling sessions and training programs, ensuring mental health resources are available to those in need.

"We believe no one should face pregnancy or infant loss alone," added Brown. "Supporting OPILS provides a lifeline to those navigating this difficult experience."

About OPILS

Okanagan Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support (OPILS) is dedicated to providing mental health support to those in the Central Okanagan affected by pregnancy loss, infant loss, and infertility. Through fundraising and community involvement, OPILS ensures access to comprehensive counselling and specialized training for counsellors.