School buses in Central Okanagan Public Schools are now equipped with routing software that enhances student safety, increases fleet efficiency, and improves communication with parents, drivers, and schools.

This modernization of the transportation system will improve the safety, comfort, and efficiency of students' commute, while providing additional peace of mind for parents.

The software is on a tablet mounted in school buses. Key features of the technology include:

Telematics Systems: Telematics allow for real-time monitoring of each school bus and provide the bus driver with turn-by-turn route directions and bus stop placement. The system enhances student safety, efficient route planning, monitors vehicle health, optimizes maintenance schedules, and improves fuel efficiency.

Integrated bus pass system: Implementing RFID technology to monitor when students get on and off the school bus will both enhance student safety and provide bus drivers with a confirmed list of students who are riding on the school bus.

Mobile Apps for Parents: The mobile app "My Ride" is scheduled to be introduced in the 2024-2025 school year and will allow parents to track and receive real-time updates regarding their child's school bus route.

Each student registered on a school bus route gets a bus pass to scan when boarding and leaving the school bus. When a bus arrives at a scheduled stop, the assigned students will be identified on the tablet. If a student accidentally boards an incorrect bus, or disembarks at an unassigned stop, the system will alert the driver.

Transportation Services will distribute bus pass cards during May and inform parents and school staff about the new technology and what to expect with the changes.