Saturday morning June 15, Traders Cove residents will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste products.

From 9 a.m. to 1p.m. residents can safely dispose of hazardous waste materials from their homes at the Traders Cove Transfer Station. Household paint and aerosol paint, flammable liquids and aerosols, domestic pesticides with the poison symbol and PCP number, gas (in an approved ULC container), household and automotive batteries, electronics and computer equipment, along with small appliances, lights and light fixtures will be collected. No chemicals or commercial waste products will be accepted.

This event is for residential waste only for those residents authorized to use the Traders Cove transfer station.



The transfer station is located on Westside Road at the Corner of Bear Lake Main Road.



For more information and details about this collection please contact Kelowna Recycling (the Battery Doctors) at 250-860-2866, the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250 or email recycle@rdco.com.

