The District of Peachland is investing $5,000 into new trees at the Sanderson Dog-Off-Leash Park and on Beach Avenue, thanks to a grant from BC Hydro’s Community ReGreening Program.

The District will soon plant 9 trees at the new off-leash dog park at Sanderson Park, 5900 Sanderson Avenue. The trees will complement the new park which saw a $100,000 upgrade last year with the installation of water service and formal fencing.



Two trees will be planted on Beach Avenue near 13th Street to replace ones that have died.



The species being planted at Sanderson are 3 Autumn Blaze Red Maples, 3 Lavelle Hawthornes and 3 Dawyck Beech.



The two trees being planted on Beach Avenue will be Columnar Dawyck Beech.