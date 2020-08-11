The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) and the City of Vernon are pleased to announce the approval of a developer-led project to install a new raw water intake and pump station for Greater Vernon Water.

Located at Canoe Bay along Okanagan Lake, the new Canoe Bay Pump Station will be developed by Frind Winery Ltd. and will serve current agricultural customers with untreated water from Okanagan Lake to ensure a sustainable water supply for future generations. The station is designed to meet current water demands and accommodate additional pumps for future agricultural water needs. Construction will involve the development of a water transmission main from Okanagan Lake to Okanagan Hills Boulevard, and a closed concrete reservoir to pressurize the system. The project also includes a 2.5 km extension to the current Grey Canal Trail, through the Frind Winery property, offering users stunning views of Okanagan Lake.

Five years in the making, this project results from collaboration among various partners. “We are looking forward to working with project partners to strengthen and grow the farming, agriculture, and winemaking industry in the area”, stated Wayne Ford, Director of Construction and Development at Frind Winery Ltd. This facility will allow the Greater Vernon Water Utility to access existing water licenses on Okanagan Lake and provide more untreated water for agricultural uses on the west side of Vernon. It will also allow the filling of Goose Lake with untreated Okanagan Lake water rather than treated water from the Duteau Treatment Plant.

This project has undergone a stringent environmental review and permitting process with the Provincial Regulator, as well as the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Environmental offsetting measures will include habitat restoration at the mouth of Vernon Creek, protection of the foreshore area around the new park, and research into the Rocky Mountain Ridged Mussel; a native species of Okanagan Lake. The project will also uphold the cultural heritage values identified by the Okanagan Indian Band, with research completed alongside the project to incorporate western science and Syilx traditional ecological knowledge through a partnership with the Okanagan Indian Band and RDNO. The construction methods being used will minimize impacts to the Rocky Mountain Ridged Mussel as well as enhance habitat on Vernon Creek for returning salmon (sockeye and Chinook). These salmonids are returning to the Okanagan system, thanks to the many years of effort from the Okanagan National Alliance, may be returning to the Okanagan system. The project also includes ten years of monitoring to ensure the success of these restoration efforts.

“This new facility will support sustainable agricultural practices by ensuring a steady water supply for Greater Vernon”, stated Bob Flemming, Chair of the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee. “We are excited to see this move forward and are committed to working with our partners to ensure the success of this project.”

“It’s great to see this water intake and delivery project moving forward thanks to collaborative efforts,” said Vernon Mayor, Victor Cumming. “Increasing capacity to provide raw water to the western Vernon area is vital to the success and growth of agriculture in Greater Vernon.”

Contractors will be mobilizing materials and equipment onto the site starting next week, with construction scheduled to begin in mid-April along Okanagan Hills Boulevard. Initial work will include blasting of bedrock to build trail access and install the water main to the pump station site, with the pump station construction anticipated to begin in June 2025. Installation of the intake into Okanagan Lake is contingent upon environmental work windows and water temperatures, with preparation work scheduled to start in late July and construction extending through to October. The project is expected to take approximately one year over several phases.

Residents and visitors should expect traffic disruptions along Tronson Road, Bella Vista Road, and Okanagan Hills Boulevard throughout the project as work is completed in each area.

For more information, please visit www.rdno.ca/canoebaypumpstation, or contact us at utilities@rdno.ca.