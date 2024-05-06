Bikeep smart rack stations are being installed in new locations around the city to provide another option for secure bike storage at the end of a ride or at a stop.

As the weather gets warmer and the bike pathway network develops, more people are looking to ride their bikes for recreation, fitness or to get around town for everyday trips and bikeep are part of the solution to keep bikes secure and increase bike ridership around Kelowna.

The City is sponsoring a two-year trial of four charging bikeep stations to provide residents and visitors a safe place to park their bikes and scooters: one at Parkinson Recreation Centre, one on Cawston Avenue next to the Rotary Centre for the Arts, one at the Tourism Kelowna Visitor Centre and one planned for Pandosy Village. Each station has five docks to park bikes or scooters as well as charging capabilities for those needing to charge their device.



Other businesses and groups are also investing in the technology and contributing to a city-wide network of high-security bike parking. Four stations are slotted to arrive by the end of the month at Orchard Park Mall, strategically placed for convenience at mall entrances facing Harvey, Dilworth Road and Springfield.

Image Above: bikeep station locations in Kelowna as of end of May 2024

E-Kruise, a local company, will be operating and maintaining bikeep stations deployed in Kelowna and Central Okanagan.



The app-based locking system is easy to use and provides users with a few levels of security:



· All stations in Kelowna (and elsewhere) can be accessed using the same free bikeep app.

· All City and Orchard Park sponsored stations are free until June 1, 2024.

· After the promotional period it is $1.00 to lock for 3 hours OR $8.00 per month with unlimited use.

· Each bikeep dock is equipped with a strong tamper-poof metal arm to secure a bike frame and tire to the rack and connected to both an alarm and local security. Should there be an attempt to tamper with a bike locked at a station, the alarm goes off and security is sent a message to come to the rack.

Bikeep is just one innovation that may play a part in addressing the bigger bike theft concern in Kelowna. The City plans to develop a comprehensive bike parking and security strategy which will build on the successes of other solutions such as the bike valet service, indoor bike rooms and parking stations at key locations such as transit hubs, areas of major employment and destination rich corridors.

Quotes:

Suzanne Therrien, Active Transportation Planner, City of Kelowna -

“Concerns over bike security have risen in recent years, between increased bike theft but also the increased value of many bikes,” says Suzanne Therrien, Active Transportation Planner. “Electric powered bicycles and other micromobility devices like scooters enable people to travel further around the city and make active transportation a more competitive option to driving. However, knowing how and where to park at the end of the trip is an important consideration.”

Ashton Olsen, founder of E-Kruise Solutions –

“Bikeep is smart bike parking that is innovative, flexible and reliable. The locks have had 99 per-cent theft reduction rate, are currently operating in 21 countries, and gaining uptick in North American cities.”

Catherine Whittingstall, Regional Manager, Orchard Park Shopping Centre –

“Riders are excited about getting on the new and improved bike corridors built by the City, but we know they also want reassurance that their bikes are secure while they run errands, shop, or are at work and school. bikeep enhances reliability, with only one app required for riders to use at any station in Kelowna”.