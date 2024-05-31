Crews will begin the next phase of construction on the 32nd Avenue Reconstruction project as early as next week.

The work includes the replacement of aging infrastructure such as water main, storm sewer, and sanitary sewer utility lines, and road and sidewalk pavement, between 18th and 15th Streets.

Work is scheduled to start as early as Friday, June 7, and is expected to continue until the Fall 2024. The road will be accessible to local traffic only during construction. Detour routes are available to the north and south on 37th Avenue and 25th Avenue (please see map below).

Please slow down if travelling near the area and obey all traffic control signage. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this road closure may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience while this major infrastructure project is being completed.

The 32nd Avenue Reconstruction Project is part of City Council’s commitment to replacing aged infrastructure that is the foundation of the services the City provides. Funding for the project is provided, in part, by the Government of Canada, through the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

For more information on this, and other infrastructure projects taking place across Vernon in 2024, please visit the City’s website at vernon.ca/capitalworks.