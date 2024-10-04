Crews are scheduled to complete the next sections of road paving work as part of the Shannon Lake Road Active Transportation Corridor Project.

Upcoming paving work: Oct. 8-10

From Tuesday, Oct. 8, to Thursday, Oct. 10, crews are scheduled to pave Shannon Lake Road from Lower Kinsmen Park to the roundabout and from Shannon Ridge Drive to Alexandria Way.

During paving the following traffic pattern changes will be in effect:

· The detour on Shannon Lake Road via Shannon Way to Woodstock Drive to Shannon Place and Shannon Ridge Drive will be in place intermittently for northbound traffic.

· A single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in place periodically from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, the Shannon Lake Regional Park parking lot on Swite Road will be closed during this time. Park users are encouraged to seek alternate parking or visit a different park for these three days.

During paving work, motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 15 minutes to accommodate crews and equipment working in the area. Motorists are advised to leave extra time to get where they need to go. The single-lane alternating traffic pattern is necessary to allow crews to work as quickly as possible while ensuring public and crew safety.

Please note the construction schedule is subject to weather conditions, contractor schedule changes, and other factors.