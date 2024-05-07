The 20 yr old was selected by the Hurricanes in the 5th round (139th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Legault spent two seasons with the Warriors, most notably the 2021-2022 season, posting 18 pts in 36 regular season games, along with 11 pts in 11 playoff games.

Pictured Above: Former West Kelowna Warriors defenceman Charles-Alexis Legault

The 6’4” blueliner went on the play two years of Division 1 NCAA hockey at Quinnipiac University, where he won a National Championship in his freshman year. This season, Legault led all NCAA Division 1 skaters in plus/minus at +36, as well as posted 24 pts in 39 games. Charles was a popular teammate in West Kelowna and known for his long hours in the weight room.