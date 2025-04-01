The Nashville Predators announced today that they have re-assigned forward Hiroki Gojsic from the Kelowna Rockets to their American Hockey League affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

Gojsic finished his second season with the Rockets, compiling 20 goals and 37 points in 61 games, good for fifth on the Rockets in scoring. Gojsic was named the Rockets Rookie of the Year a season ago when he finished the campaign with 21 goals and 29 assists. Over his WHL career thus far, the eighteen-year-old has suited up in 129 games with the Rockets, scoring 41 goals and tallying 87 assists.

The 2006-born forward will not be eligible to play in the AHL full-time next season, he must either make Nashville’s NHL squad or be returned to the Rockets for his nineteen-year-old season.

Gojsic was Nashville’s third-round selection in 2024, as he was taken with the 94th pick.

Milwaukee currently sits second in the AHL’s Central Division, with a 34-21-5-6 record through 66 games. The Admirals have clinched a playoff spot with six games remaining.