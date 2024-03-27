Drivers in the Okanagan can expect easier travel on Highway 97 north of Summerland this long weekend.

The section where slope stabilization work is taking place will remain open to traffic.

To support increased travel through this corridor over the holiday, no closures will be scheduled from Thursday, March 28, 2024, through to Monday, April 1, 2024.

Short-term closures between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park have occurred throughout the winter to stabilize the slope at the site of last August's rockfall. The closures ensure safety while blasting and rock scaling removes unstable material from the slope above the highway.

More than 40,000 cubic metres of material have been removed from the slope. As much as 60,000 cubic metres are anticipated to be removed by the time work is complete.

Work will soon transition to a stabilization phase, which will involve installation of rock-bolting. This work will result in fewer blasts required through the spring. Closure times are likely to reduce, with fewer closures longer than 20 minutes.

Longer spring closures will be scheduled in advance whenever possible to cause less disruption and allow travellers time for planning.

Highway 97 will continue to support two lanes of traffic, i.e. one lane in each direction, throughout the spring. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey the construction-zone speed limits and traffic-control personnel.

For up-to-date information about road conditions and slide closure schedules, visit: https://www.DriveBC.ca (http://www.drivebc.ca/)