Residents and the public should be aware of the second phase of work underway to continue the removal of danger trees in Rose Valley Regional Park along maintained trails. Until November 22, 2024, a contracted crew will be falling marked trees in Phase Two of wildfire recovery efforts for the trails damaged by the 2023 McDougall Creek Wildfire. The Regional District of Central Okanagan reminds residents that the park remains closed and asks that the public remain out of the park and obey all barricades and signs until the park is safe to reopen. Trespassing in a closed park due to hazards could result in a $500 fine. “With work underway to fall and remove danger trees that could pose a threat to human safety, it is important that the public remain out of the park. This includes any recreational park users including walkers, hikers, runners and mountain bikers. The area is an active worksite and is extremely hazardous. For the safety of the public, falling crews, and the efficiency of these operations, the public are reminded to not enter the park,” said Wayne Darlington, Manager, Parks, Capital Planning & Asset Management. Visit the Wildfire Recovery in Parks page for more information. Frequently asked questions about regional park closures due to wildfire damage may be viewed here. The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland including 86 kilometres of designated trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.