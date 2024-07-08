With temperatures expected to remain high, the City of Penticton is providing a two-week exemption to the noise bylaw for city works and construction projects.

This exemption will allow city crews and contractors to start work earlier in the day, beginning at 6 a.m., effective July 8, 2024/The blanket exemption will provide safer working conditions during this period of increased heat.

