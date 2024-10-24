The Penticton Indian Band community members gathered on Wednesday October 23, 2024 at the Penticton Indian Band Community Hall to carry out a nomination meeting in accordance of the current PIB Custom Elections Code for the eight (8) positions of, “Councillor”.

Under the current Penticton Band Custom Election Code the band has a four-year election cycle / term.

The Band, just having elected Greg Gabriel as chief, is now in the process of electing eight council members for the four-year term.

The following eighteen (18) Penticton Indian Band members have been nominated: (i) indicates incumbent

Clint Gabriel (i)

Lesley Gabriel (i)

Suzanne Johnson (i)

Dolly Kruger (i)

Timmothy Lezard (i)

Vivian Lezard (i)

Charlene Roberds (i)

Julia Barber

Rory Gabriel

Trudy George

Joe Kruger

Lucas Kruger

Melissa Kruger

Marlee Jack

Joshua Paul

Blaine Pierre

Joseph Pierre

Kathy Pierre

The nominees have until October 30, 2024 at 8:00pm to withdraw their names.

The eighteen (18) candidates will cook a community dinner at the PIB Community Hall on Wednesday until November 6 & 13, 2024, allowing the membership an opportunity to learn and question the candidate’s platform.

Advance voting will be held on November 30, 2024 and the council election will be held on December 7, 2024.