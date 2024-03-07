Have you been inspired by someone making a positive impact in our community? Someone whose hard work, commitment and compassion to others deserves recognition?

Celebrate their accomplishments by nominating them for the 50th Annual Civic & Community Awards at kelowna.ca/civicawards.

Nominations for this year’s golden celebration are now open for outstanding Kelowna residents, volunteers, athletes, artists, non-profit organizations and businesses who made a positive impact in 2024.

“For the past 50 years, we’ve celebrated the best of Kelowna through the Civic & Community Awards. And while a lot has changed in Kelowna since the awards began, one thing that has never wavered is the amazing people that help make our community shine,” said Chris Babcock, Event Development Manager. “The Civic & Community Awards is our opportunity to recognize and celebrate the outstanding individuals and groups that help make Kelowna the special place it is. Help us celebrate our community and our 50th anniversary by nominating someone who inspired you in 2024.”

Civic Award nomination categories include:

Sarah Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Champion for the Environment

Corporate Community of the Year

Honour in the Arts

Teen Honour in the Arts

Bob Giordano Memorial Award - Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

Bryan Couling Memorial Award - Athletic Team of the Year

Male & Female Athlete of the Year

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year

A special 50th anniversary evening gala will be held in May to honour this year’s award winners as well as celebrate past winners. Nominations are due Monday, February 10, 2025. Nomination forms, award criteria, and past recipients can be found at kelowna.ca/civicawards.