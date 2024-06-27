Join us on Saturday, June 29 starting at 2 p.m., as the North Westside Fire Rescue Society hosts a sizzling start to the long weekend with a barbeque and fundraiser.

This family-friendly event will be held at LaCasa Market and Kitchen and will continue throughout the afternoon. For an entry fee of $15, you can enjoy music, a burger, salad and a drink. Plus, kids eat free with complimentary hotdogs!

Don't miss out on the silent auction, dunk tank, mini golf and photo booth. Remember, all funds raised will directly support the North Westside Fire Rescue Society.



North Westside is served by three fire stations: the main hall and administration office station 101 on Udell Road; a second hall Station 102 on Westside Road and the third Station 103 just off Killiney Beach. The North Westside Fire Rescue has 30 active members supporting close to 2,900 homes in the area.

